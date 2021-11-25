25 November 2021

Richard Madeley rushed to hospital after falling ill while filming I’m A Celebrity

By Tina Campbell
25 November 2021

Richard Madeley was rushed to hospital in the early hours of the morning after falling ill while taking part in I’m A Celebrity.

The medical emergency came after the TV presenter, 65, had competed in a trial that saw him pelted with rotten fruit. He had also taken part in a group Bushtucker Trial with the other celebrity contestants.

Speaking about the Good Morning Britain star’s health scare, a source told The Sun: “It was horrifying - campers were really upset and concerned, all of the crew and medics rushed to the set to help him.

“It was a real scare for everyone involved,” they continued, adding that he was now “on the mend”.

A spokesperson for ITV said: “Richard was unwell in the early hours and was immediately seen by our on-site medical team.

“He’s since been taken to hospital as a precaution, the health and safety of our campmates is our priority.”

Confirming that they had attended the show’s set at Gwrych Castle in Wales, a Welsh Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We were called at 05:43am this morning, Thursday November 25, 2021, to reports of a medical emergency at Gwrych Castle in Abergele, Conwy.

“We sent a paramedic in a rapid response car and am emergency ambulance to the scene, and one patient was taken to hospital.”

On hearing Richard was unwell, his Good Morning Britain co-star, Susanna Reid, wished him better on social media, writing on Twitter: “Sending love - hope he’s feeling ok now. Doing brilliant job on #IACGMOOH and being supportive to everyone.

“Get well soon Richard.”

