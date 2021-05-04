Ricky Gervais teams up with top neurosurgeon for Absolutely Mental podcast
Comedian Ricky Gervais is launching a new podcast this month called Absolutely Mental.
The star of The Office and, more pertinently, After Life is teaming up with neuroscientist Sam Harris for the series which will focus on the way people think.
The format sees Gervais phone Harris to ask ‘some very important questions… and some not-so-important ones’ such as ‘What are dreams for?’ and ‘What noise does a monster make?’
Harris hosts the Making Sense podcast and created the Waking Up meditation app.
Absolutely Mental features 11 episodes and launches on May 10 from AbsolutelyMental.com at $14.99.