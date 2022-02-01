Rihanna’s dad Ronald Fenty says he is “over the moon” that she is expecting her first child with rapper boyfriend A$AP Rocky.

The Umbrella hit-maker, 33, confirmed the news to the world yesterday when she was photographed with her growing baby bump proudly on display while out and about in New York.

“I’m ecstatic,” the grandfather-to-be told Page Six said, adding: “I’m so happy that I jumped for joy. I’m still so excited.

“Rihanna always said that she wanted children, she loves kids. She always takes care of her cousins’ kids… she’s going to be a good mom.”

Admitting that he had only found out about the pregnancy the day before the photos were published, he reiterated his excitement, saying: “I’m just over the moon. She’s beautiful inside and out.”

Rihanna’s relationship with her father is a tricky one.

In 2019, reports emerged that she was filing a lawsuit against him, accusing him of exploiting their surname to promote his entertainment company.

In September 2021 however, further reports claimed that they had reached an out-of-court settlement in a bid to avoid a public dispute.

The star – whose real name is Robyn Rihanna Fenty – first sparked pregnancy rumours last November when she accepted her National Hero of Barbados award.

She denied however that she was expecting afterwards in response to a fan on social media.

“Can I come to the baby shower sis!?” the fan wrote on Twitter. “True or not your babies are going to be beautiful. Sorry everyone’s up in your uterus right now.”

She responded: “Ha! Stop! You ain’t came to the first 10 baby showers! Y’all breed me every year dammit lol.”

Rihanna and A$AP have been dating since November 2020.

A$AP – whose real name is Rakim Athelaston Mayers – previously dated Kim Kardashian’s younger sister Kendall Jenner prior to hooking up with RiRi.

Opening up about his relationship with Rihanna during an interview with GQ last May, he referred to her as the “love of my life.”

“It’s so much better when you got ‘the one.’ She amounts to probably, like, a million of the other ones. I think when you know, you know. She’s the one,” he gushed to the publication.