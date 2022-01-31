Rihanna expecting first child with A$AP Rocky as she debuts baby bump in New York
Rihanna is expecting her first child with A$AP Rocky.
The Umbrella hit-maker, 33, debuted her baby bump while out with her rapper other half, also 33, in New York.
The star – whose real name is Robyn Rihanna Fenty – first sparked pregnancy rumours last November when she accepted her National Hero of Barbados award.
She denied however that she was expecting afterwards in response to a fan on social media.
“Can I come to the baby shower sis!?” the fan wrote on Twitter. “True or not your babies are going to be beautiful. Sorry everyone’s up in your uterus right now.”
She responded: “Ha! Stop! You ain’t came to the first 10 baby showers! Y’all breed me every year dammit lol.”
Rihanna and A$AP have been dating since November 2020.
A$AP – whose real name is Rakim Athelaston Mayers – previously dated Kim Kardashian’s younger sister Kendall Jenner prior to hooking up with RiRi.
Opening up about his relationship with Rihanna during an interview with GQ last May, he referred to her as the “love of my life.”
“It’s so much better when you got ‘the one.’ She amounts to probably, like, a million of the other ones. I think when you know, you know. She’s the one,” he gushed to the publication.
Congratulations to the mama and papa to be!
The best videos delivered daily
Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox