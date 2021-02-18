Rihanna’s topless pose while wearing Ganesha pendant upsets Hindus
Rihanna has sparked a backlash after she wore a religious pendant in a topless photoshoot.
The singer, 32, came under fire and was accused of ‘cultural appropriation’ after uploading a racy image of herself sporting a necklace ornament of Hindu god Ganesha while modelling shorts by her Savage X Fenty brand.
Some Hindus took to Twitter to claim her outfit was ‘disrespectful to our religion’ and called for her to remove the picture from her platforms, while other social media users insisted the singer’s outfit represents ‘fashion’ in today’s age.
In October last year Rihanna issued an apology to the Muslim community for using a song featuring sacred Islamic texts in her Savage x Fenty lingerie show.
She has not so far responded to this latest controversy.