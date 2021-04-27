Rita Ora and Thor director Taika Waititi said to be dating after meeting in Australia
13:15pm, Tue 27 Apr 2021
Rita Ora and Taika Waititi have reportedly been dating for over a month after growing close while working in Sydney.
The singer, 30, teased fans last week when she shared a cosy snap with the Thor director, 45, in Australia where she has been filming The Voice.
“They’ve been a couple since early March but kept things low key. However, all their friends know about the relationship. They’re really into each other,” a source told The Sun.
The couple were spotted getting off a private jet with Chris Hemsworth, his wife Elsa and Matt Damon in Sydney recently, following a trip to the Gold Coast.
The Hollywood stars are staying in Australia to shoot scenes for Taika’s Thor Love and Thunder film also starring Russell Crowe.