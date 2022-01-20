Robert Pattinson in talks to star in Parasite director Bong Joon-ho’s new film
Actor Robert Pattinson is reportedly in talks to star in a new film being helmed by director Bong Joon-ho.
The South Korean filmmaker, whose satirical thriller Parasite swept the Oscars in 2020, will next turn his hand to an adaptation of Edward Ashton’s upcoming science fiction novel Mickey7.
According to the book’s publisher St Martin Press, the high-concept cerebral thriller is best described as “The Martian” meets “Dark Matter”.
Due to be released in February the book’s plot focuses on an expendable employee of a firm sent to colonise an ice world called Niflheim. Once there, he attempts to stop his replacement clone, dubbed Mickey 8, from taking his place.
Variety reports that it is unclear at this stage how closely the film, which is being made by Warner Bros, intends to stick to the book.
Pattinson, 35, will next be seen starring in Warner Bros’ The Batman, which is slated for release in March.
Meanwhile, Bong, 52, is also working with Warner Media on an HBO limited series based on Parasite.
Parasite became the highest grossing South Korean film ever and was the first non-English language movie to win best picture at the Oscars.
The best videos delivered daily
Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox