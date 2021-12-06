Rod Stewart bans guests who are not fully vaccinated from his annual Christmas party
Sir Rod Stewart is taking no chances when it comes to hosting his Chrismas party this year, insisting that all guests be fully vaccinated with three jabs and provide a negative Covid-19 test result, or else they are not getting in.
The musician, 76, revealed his stance while speaking to Times Radio Drive host John Pienaar, explaining: “We have a big party at the house every year.
“We have a marquee and a band. We’re just going to make sure everybody has been tested. It’s dead simple.
“If you haven’t been tested, if you haven’t got the two vaccines and the booster, you can’t come.”
Last week the Government announced all adults in England will be eligible for a booster jab three months after their second dose.
With the new Omicron variant becoming a growing concern, the Maggie May hit-maker - who has had all three doses of the vaccine - doesn’t understand why anyone would turn down the chance to be jabbed, saying it makes him “angry”.
Describing “anti-vaxxers” as “killers” during the interview, he said: “It makes me angry, especially in America where they talk about ‘it’s my right, it’s my freedom’.
“No, it’s not! Because you are a killer, and you can be killed.”
