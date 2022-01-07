Rooney Mara to play movie icon Audrey Hepburn in new biopic from Apple Studios
Hold onto your hat and oversized sunglasses, Rooney Mara has been cast as screen goddess Audrey Hepburn in an upcoming biopic.
The two-time Oscar nominated actress will take on the role in a film directed by Luca Guadagnino (I Am Love, A Bigger Splash and Call Me by Your Name) and produced by Apple Studios, while playwright Michael Mitnick will pen the script.
Plot details are currently being kept under wraps, but filmmakers will certainly have a lot to draw on from her childhood during World War II to her stint as a ballet dancer in London, before emerging as one of Hollywood’s biggest names in the 1950s.
Hepburn was best known for classics such as Breakfast At Tiffany’s, Sabrina, Funny Face and My Fair Lady, along with her Oscar-winning turn in Roman Holiday.
In later life, she worked as a humanitarian and was named a Goodwill Ambassador of UNICEF, for which she was recognised with the Presidential Medal of Freedom in December 1992 by US President George H. W. Bush.
She died in 1993 from cancer aged 63.
