Gary Lineker expressed admiration for Marcus Rashford, calling him his favourite footballer and human being. The sports broadcaster, 62, interviewed the Manchester United star, 25, before the FA Cup final against Manchester City. Lineker praised Rashford on social media, teasing a fascinating conversation to be aired during BBC's Match of The Day FA Cup Final coverage. Rashford has scored 30 goals this season and replied with a heartfelt message on Instagram. City hope to win the Treble by defeating Inter Milan in the Champions League final on June 10, following United's 1998/99 European treble win under Sir Alex Ferguson.

The Merseyside coast offers numerous beaches and attractions to enjoy on sunny days or school holidays. However, for many Liverpudlians, the allure of Blackpool holds extra significance. Despite the seemingly short distance, the journey to Blackpool Tower often felt lengthy. Once there, strolling on the pier, relishing a stick of rock, and playing on the beach were highlights. However, Blackpool Pleasure Beach has always been the main attraction. Here's a look into our archives, showcasing some nostalgic photos of old rides. Take a stroll down memory lane and see how many you remember.

Alison Hammond and Dermot O'Leary are set to host This Morning after Phillip Schofield resigned following 21 years in the role. Schofield recently confessed to having an affair with a younger male colleague while still married to Stephanie Lowe. Hammond and O'Leary reportedly feel disappointed at being drawn into the situation and having to pay tribute to Schofield just days before his confession. Holly Willoughby expressed her hurt about the situation, while Dr Ranj revealed he left the show due to concerns about the treatment of employees and a toxic culture.

Peaky Blinders star Cillian Murphy prioritises family and staying grounded over fame, thanks to the support of his wife, Yvonne McGuinness. The couple, who met in 1996, lead a quiet life in Dublin with their two sons to stay connected to their Irish roots. McGuinness, a talented artist with a master's degree from the Royal College of Art, provides stability while Murphy works on projects like the upcoming film Oppenheimer. Murphy values work-life balance and avoids living in the "bubble" of continuous filming, focusing on improving as an actor and being present for his family.

Nearly three months after the passing of TV star and drag queen Paul O'Grady, a family fun day has been organised to celebrate his life and raise funds for the animals he loved. The event will take place at The Halfway House pub in Birkenhead, and the funds will go to Battersea Dogs and Cats Home. Activities include competitions, performances, face painting, fancy dress, and an auction and raffle. The event will run from 1pm to 5pm on Sunday, June 11.

The Gallagher brothers, Noel and Liam, were a significant force in the UK music scene during the 1990s and early 2000s as part of the iconic band Oasis. As we celebrate Noel's birthday, we look back on his career, from Oasis hits like Wonderwall to his current project, Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds. Despite Oasis' split in 2009 and Noel's reluctance to entertain reunion rumours, he recently expressed openness to discussing the idea with Liam. A possible Oasis reunion remains speculative but continues to intrigue fans worldwide.

Sasha Attwood, partner of Premier League footballer Jack Grealish, joined other prominent WAGs including Megan Pickford, Fern Maguire, and Anouska Santos for a luxurious lunch on 25 May. They enjoyed a spread of prosecco, tea, artisan cakes, and other treats at Swinton Estate in Ripon. The gathering was in celebration of Anouska Santos's birthday. While their partners, Grealish and Luke Shaw, prepare to face off in the FA Cup, the ladies enjoyed the British sun and good company.

Alison Hammond, the 48-year-old This Morning presenter, is known for her affordable and stylish wardrobe. She often wears pieces from high-street brands such as ASOS, BooHoo, Burton, and Mango, and has praised ASOS's Curve collection for being comfortable and budget-friendly. Hammond also sells her pre-owned clothes on reliked.com. For her appearances on This Morning, she works with stylist David O'Brien, the show's Head of Wardrobe & Presenters Style.

TV presenter and actress Cat Deeley, 46, enjoyed a holiday in Costa Rica, sharing updates on social media. The former fashion model and host of shows like Fame Academy and So You Think You Can Dance, looked fantastic in a leopard print bikini. Deeley has been married to husband Patrick Kielty since 2012 and they have two sons together. The couple, who initially met while hosting Fame Academy in 2002, have a strong relationship despite Deeley's time spent working in the US before relocating back to the UK in 2020.

Sam Smith's "demonic" performance at the Grammy Awards has sparked controversy. The London-born singer, who uses gender-neutral pronouns, performed a provocative rendition of their hit "Unholy" with German singer Kim Petras. Both artists wore red latex outfits, while backing dancers held whips amid fire. The duo won Best Pop Group for "Unholy," with Petras making history as the first transgender woman to receive the award. However, the performance has been overshadowed by the backlash it has received, with viewers describing it as "a tribute to Satan." Politicians and religious groups also voiced their disapproval.