Coleen Rooney visited her husband Wayne's former football club Everton with their two sons, Klay and Kai. The family enjoyed the game at Goodison Park as the team secured their Premier League status with a 1-0 victory over Bournemouth. Wayne, a Croxteth-born forward, started his football career with Everton and passed his love for the club onto his children. Coleen documented the trip on Instagram, sharing images of her sons and expressing joy at spending quality time with them. Klay recently celebrated his 10th birthday and appears to be following in his father's footsteps, playing for Manchester United's junior team.

Abbey Clancy was left unimpressed by her husband Peter Crouch's pick up lines on their podcast, The Therapy Crouch. The couple discussed dating and offered advice to a listener who was nervous about asking a woman out. During the conversation, Peter shared several pick up lines, leaving Abbey cringing. The pair, who have been married for 12 years, also recalled the underwhelming moment when Peter asked Abbey to move in with him. The couple met in 2006, married in 2011, and have four children together.

Vicky Pattison showcased a black and white polka dot dress from her New Look collection, which sold out quickly after being compared to a Kate Middleton outfit by HELLO! magazine. The 35-year-old podcaster accessorised the elegant dress with black heels, a clutch bag, and a fascinator. Fans praised her classy and stylish appearance. The dress, priced at £45.99, has been restocked after initially flying off the shelves as shoppers sought to emulate the Princess of Wales' sophisticated style.

In Manchester's music scene, Oasis played a vital role in creating iconic songs during the 1990s and early 2000s. Noel Gallagher's contribution to the band continues to be celebrated, with his recent birthday highlighting his significant musical moments, from Oasis to his High Flying Birds. The brothers' rift after Oasis' split in 2009 continues to be a topic of discussion, with rumours of a reunion often circulating. Their individual projects, such as Noel's upcoming fourth studio album 'Council Skies,' showcase their enduring impact on the music industry.

Ant McPartlin suffered a fall during the live semi-finals of Britain's Got Talent, leaving him red-faced but uninjured. The presenter was helped up by Diversity's Ashley Banjo and joked with viewers about the incident. Co-host Dec Donnelly and the judges checked on Ant's wellbeing, and the mishap became a topic of discussion on Twitter. The show also experienced a technical glitch interrupting Amanda Holden's commentary and an amusing moment when Simon Cowell missed his mouth with a straw, both of which garnered reactions on social media.