Manchester City WAGS dominate the celebrity headlines

Manchester City footballer Jack Grealish took some time to unwind ahead of the much-anticipated FA Cup final by attending a Coldplay concert at Etihad Stadium with his girlfriend, Sasha Attwood. The couple shared videos of the event on social media, delighting fans. Grealish, a two-time Premier League winner, will face Manchester United in the FA Cup final at Wembley and then travel to Istanbul, Turkey, to face Inter Milan in the Champions League final.

Ant McPartlin, the 47-year-old presenter of Britain's Got Talent, has reassured fans of his well-being after slipping and falling on stage during the live semi-finals. Assisted by Ashley Banjo, McPartlin quickly got back on his feet, with fellow judges expressing concern and making light of the incident. In an Instagram post, McPartlin confirmed he is in good health but is "a bit sore" from the tumble. Despite the fall, he will continue with his presenting duties alongside Declan Donnelly for the next episode.

Manchester City captain Ilkay Gundogan's wife, Sara Arfaoui, received criticism for calling Manchester restaurants "horrible" on social media. Sara, who married Gundogan earlier this year, expressed her disappointment with the city's eateries, stating she could not find any quality food. Food critic Jay Rayner defended the city's dining scene, deeming Sara's comments unhelpful to struggling businesses. In response to the backlash, Sara clarified that she was providing an honest opinion, praising the city and its people but not its restaurants.

Chloe Ferry, the Geordie Shore star, surprised her mum Liz with a glittery hat featuring the number 60 in jewels, in celebration of her 60th birthday. The pair are headed to Magaluf for a holiday. Chloe showed off the unique hat from 'Glitter Crowns' on Instagram and later donned a turquoise outfit, sporting silver hoops and sunglasses from Chloe Ferry Sunglasses. Chloe had recently treated herself to luxury beauty treatments in preparation for the trip. The mother-daughter duo and friends enjoyed pre-flight drinks and tax-free shopping at the airport. Chloe also purchased a bottle of Valentino perfume before boarding their flight.

Peaky Blinders star Cillian Murphy values staying grounded and credits his wife, Yvonne McGuinness, for helping him maintain a balanced life. The couple met in 1996 and have two children together. Yvonne, an artist with a master's degree from the Royal College of Art in London, has supported Cillian throughout his career. The family moved from London to Dublin to raise their children near their Irish roots. Murphy, who prioritises his acting craft over fame, enjoys a quiet life with his family while taking time between projects to avoid living in a bubble. His latest film, Oppenheimer, is set for release in July 2023.

Helen Flanagan showcased her toned abs and breast enhancement results in a recent Instagram post. The 32-year-old former Coronation Street actress displayed two "lingerie for lounging" sets from Ann Summers. Flanagan admitted to having breast enhancements in late 2022 for a "new start" after splitting from her fiancé, Scott Sinclair. She underwent the surgery at Manchester's Pall Mall clinic to feel "more confident" after going from an E-Cup to a B-Cup, saying her breasts had become "saggy" due to breastfeeding her three children.

Since Phillip Schofield's departure from ITV's This Morning, Alison Hammond and Dermot O'Leary have become the show's main presenters. During a recent episode, they watched an interview with their former colleague in which Schofield admitted to having an affair with a younger co-worker and said he has "lost everything." Hammond, visibly emotional, expressed her conflicting feelings and love for Schofield despite his wrongdoing. Her reaction has divided viewers on social media, with some empathising with her and others criticising her for sympathising with him.

Abbey Clancy recently displayed her tanned figure in a crochet bikini during a holiday. The 37-year-old Liverpool-born model shared a video of herself on Instagram, showing off her toned physique. Earlier in June, she modelled Victoria's Secret lingerie for a campaign featuring the brand's new logo collection. It has been announced that Abbey will host a new ITV show, Abbey Clancy's Celebrity Homes, where she will explore the interior designs and personal stories of celebrities' homes. Abbey gained fame as a runner-up on Britain's Top Model in 2006 and won Strictly Come Dancing in 2013.

Vicky Pattison enjoyed a unique date night with Ercan, watching a comedy on the big screen while being served a three-course meal and cocktails. The 35-year-old podcaster from Newcastle Upon Tyne shared her experience on Instagram, recommending the event for couples and friends. The couple snacked on loaded nachos, chicken nugget lollipops, and had sole as the main course, accompanied by various drinks. After a fun-filled evening, they returned home for cuddles with their dog Max.

Jack Grealish's girlfriend, Sasha Attwood, recently posted glamorous photos from a lavish boat trip on Instagram. The 27-year-old model, donning a black bikini and Chanel bucket hat, boasted over 169,000 followers including fellow footballers' wives. Grealish, Manchester City star and England international, has been making headlines for his nomination in the EA Premier League Team of the Season. Attwood and Grealish, who met at age 16, have enjoyed successful careers, with Attwood modeling for high-profile brands like L'Oreal, and Grealish becoming a Premier League record signing for Manchester City.