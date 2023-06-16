Round up of latest celebrity stories

Tommy Fury, Love Island star and professional boxer, promotes L'Oreal Men Expert anti-fatigue skincare products on Instagram after experiencing disrupted sleep with his newborn daughter, Bambi. The 24-year-old boxer shares his skincare routine, featuring the Hydra Energetic Anti-Fatigue Face Wash, Moisturiser, and Eye Roll-On. This follows Fury's appearance in a Diesel Fragrance advert showcasing his physique and discussing his motivations for fighting.

Lorraine Kelly received praise from viewers for her candid remark about former Prime Minister Boris Johnson on her ITV daytime show. She commented on the recent ruling that he misled MPs about parties at Number 10 during the lockdown. Her statement, "Boris Johnson lied to Parliament. What a shock, said nobody," resonated with fans, who dubbed her the "Queen of Daytime Television." This comes after Lorraine faced criticism for an insensitive comment about Nick Jonas and his daughter during an interview with the Jonas Brothers. Lorraine's show airs on ITVX at 9 am on weekdays.

In relationships, some people prefer opposites attract, while others find success in similarities. For American rock star Bruce Springsteen and wife Patti Scialfa, the latter proved true. Both hailing from New Jersey and sharing Irish and Italian ancestry, the couple has been married since 1991. They met in 1980 at The Stone Pony in New Jersey, eventually forming a friendship that grew over the years. Despite initially advising Scialfa to stay away from the gig life, Springsteen welcomed her into his E Street Band in 1984. Their bond and on-stage chemistry continues to captivate fans to this day.

Jack Grealish surprised fans with his seemingly good health at England's training ground after a three-day party following Manchester City's treble win. Despite concerns that his celebrations might have affected his fitness, the 27-year-old footballer looked fit and healthy as he trained with his teammates in preparation for the EURO 2024 qualifying matches. Grealish posted pictures to his 7.9 million Instagram followers, receiving positive comments and astonishment at his quick recovery. Fans appreciated his down-to-earth attitude and his ability to enjoy himself without worrying about others' opinions.

Model Sasha Attwood, 27, supports long-time boyfriend Jack Grealish during Manchester City's big win. Together since age 16, Sasha has remained a pillar of strength for Grealish, accompanying him to the FIFA World Cup in Qatar and throughout Manchester City's Treble campaign. With over 200,000 Instagram followers, the model, influencer, and YouTuber has worked with brands such as Loreal, Boohoo, and Lounge Underwear. Scouted at the age of 13, Attwood is known for her stunning outfits and glamorous lifestyle.

Lorraine Kelly hosted pop-rock band McFly on her ITV show to discuss their new album, Power to Play. The band members expressed excitement about their latest release and upcoming support for Lewis Capaldi. However, their live acoustic performance of 'Honey, I'm Home' received mixed reactions from viewers. Some criticised the singing quality while others praised their performance. The band is set to perform live again on 16 June in Wolverhampton.

Comedian Joe Lycett called on fans to help Icelandic musician Daði Freyr top the charts, following a personalised song apology for omitting Lycett's cameo from a music video. Freyr, who represented Iceland in Eurovision 2021, sincerely apologised in the acoustic ballad for the mistake. Lycett, known for his versatility in comedy, artistry, political influence, and LGBTQIA+ activism, retweeted the touching song, urging his fans to "let's get it to number 1." Fans had mixed reactions to the tune, with some praising the heartfelt apology while others were less enthused.

Jude Bellingham, the 19-year-old prodigy, has officially joined Real Madrid and will wear the number five jersey. Rumours of his move to the LaLiga club circulated for months before the transfer was confirmed. Bellingham's close friend Toby Bishay, who started his own concierge service in 2022, accompanied the footballer on a holiday in Mykonos. TBconcierge offers luxury services to high-end clients and has already attracted significant attention, with Liverpool FC's Trent Alexander-Arnold recently using the service. Bellingham and his friends seem to be an ambitious group, poised for further success.

John Bishop attended a Tom Jones concert on 14 June at Hampton Court Palace in London, as part of the Welsh singer's Ages & Stages transatlantic tour. The 56-year-old comedian shared photos on his Instagram Story, praising the legendary performer who never "fails to deliver." Sir Tom, 83, impressed the crowd with his 1988 hit "Kiss." The singer, who has released 40 studio albums and 126 singles, will headline Belsonic in Belfast on 16 June before continuing to Bulgaria, Germany, and the UK.