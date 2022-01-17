Actor Rupert Grint has admitted to having difficulty separating himself from his Harry Potter character because the films were such a big part of his life.

Grint, 33, played Harry Potter’s best friend Ron Weasley for eight films from 2001 - 2011.

He spoke candidly in a new interview after recently reuniting with co-stars Daniel Radcliffe and Emma Watson for a TV special to mark the 20th anniversary of the first film in the wizard franchise.

“I measure my life in Harry Potter movies. They’re so ingrained in me. I find it very hard to detach myself from being Ron – we merged into the same person. I can’t believe it started 20 years ago. It definitely sculpted who I am,” he told The Times magazine.

“I mentally closed the door on it even though I’m constantly faced with it – there’s the play, the theme park and it’s always on TV. I don’t see Dan and Emm as much as you’d expect, so the reunion was very nostalgic.”

The star was just 11 when he was cast in the film adaptation of JK Rowling’s best-selling books and admits to growing up feeling a “disconnect” in his formative years as a result.

“I definitely felt a disconnect between me and my mates when I started Harry Potter. I suddenly left such a crucial part of my schooling, just when I’d started secondary school and developed a group of mates,” he said.

“At that time, we didn’t know it was going to be eight films and what a sacrifice that would be. Going back to school for exams was the weirdest thing.”

Adding: “I’d been in this very adult working environment. It was a very different way of growing up. But there are no regrets.