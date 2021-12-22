Rupert Grint has shared what it was really like to reunite with his former Harry Potter co-stars for a new special to mark the 20th anniversary of the first movie, admitting it was ‘emotional’.

The actor, 33, played character Ron Weasley, best friend to Daniel Radcliffe’s Harry Potter, as well as the love interest of Emma Watson’s Hermione Granger.

“Those movies were our childhoods. We grew up on those sets so it has incredible meaning to all of us,” he said.

“It’s been ten years since we wrapped the last movie and we’ve seen each other quite a bit in-between that, but not a great deal. So it was great to see them again and talk about it. I don’t really talk or think about it a lot, so it was fun to remember,” he added to ET Online.

Responding to ‘talk’ about possible reboots or sequels to the original films, Grint said he wouldn’t say no to potentially reprising his role if asked.

He also acknowledged that he and Ron now have fatherhood in common, after Grint and his partner, actress Georgia Groome, welcomed a daughter in 2020.

“There’s been a lot talk of [playing Ron again] with everything going on and I feel like I am that character,” he said.

“I think I had a very strange relationship with him at first but I feel like there’s a lot of me in there so I’m quite protective of him. I don’t really have a good reason to say no, I’m very proud to be a part of it.”

Stars from all eight Harry Potter movies are expected to take part in the special, including Helena Bonham Carter, Robbie Coltrane, Ralph Fiennes, Jason Isaacs, Gary Oldman, Tom Felton, James Phelps, Oliver Phelps, Mark Williams, Bonnie Wright, Alfred Enoch, Matthew Lewis and Evanna Lynch.

The Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts reunion will begin streaming on January 1, 2022, on HBO Max.