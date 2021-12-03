Rust crew member backs up Alec Baldwin’s claim he did not pull trigger in fatal shooting
Alec Baldwin’s claim in a new bombshell interview that he didn’t pull the trigger of the gun that killed Halyna Hutchins has been corroborated by another crew member on the Rust movie set.
Lisa Torraco is an attorney acting on behalf of Rust Assistant Director Dave Halls. Appearing on Good Morning America today, she said that her client has been saying the same thing all along, putting the tragedy down to a ‘misfire’.
“The entire time, Baldwin had his finger outside the trigger guard, parallel to the barrel. [Halls] told me since day one he thought it was a misfire,” she said.
“And until Alec said that, it was just really hard to believe. But Dave has told me since the very first day I met him that Alec did not pull that trigger.”
In an ABC News interview with George Stephanopoulos set to air this evening in America, 63-year-old actor Baldwin says: “The trigger wasn’t pulled. I didn’t pull the the trigger. I would never point a gun at someone and pull the trigger on them. Never.”
Cinematographer Hutchins, 41, was fatally shot and director Joel Souza, 48, was injured, after a gun that Baldwin was holding went off during a rehearsal on location at the Bonanza Creek Ranch in New Mexico on October 21.
No arrests have yet been made and a police investigation is ongoing.
