Sandra Bullock reveals she suffered PTSD after terrifying ordeal as intruder broke into her home
Actress Sandra Bullock has shared how she was left with post-traumatic stress disorder after an intruder broke into her Los Angeles home.
Speaking on Jada Pinkett Smith’s Facebook Watch series Red Table Talk, the 57 year-old told how she had locked herself in a bedroom cupboard before calling the police.
Recounting the ordeal in 2014, she said: “I’m in the closet going, ‘This doesn’t end well’.
“It was the one night that Louis wasn’t with me,” she continued, referring to her son who she adopted in 2010.
“It was the one night that our nanny goes, ‘Let me just take him to my apartment which is up the street because you’re going to be out late.
“Had he been home, I would’ve run to the closet, which is now my official closet but that was his bedroom, and it would have changed our destiny forever. The violation of that. I wasn’t the same after that. I was unravelling”
When police arrived, they arrested a man named Joshua Corbett who was later charged with 19 felonies, including seven counts of possession of a machine gun. Four years later, Corbett committed suicide after a standoff with police.
The whole saga had a huge impact on Bullock’s life.
“What’s sad is that the system failed him,” she said. “There was an altercation with SWAT and he killed himself.”
