Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis respond to Chris Noth sexual assault allegations
Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis have responded to sexual assault allegations made against their former Sex And The City co-star Chris Noth.
Releasing a joint statement via Instagram Stories on Monday, the actresses wrote: “We are deeply saddened to hear the allegations against Chris Noth. We support the women who have come forward and shared their painful experiences.”
Adding: “We know it must be a very difficult thing to do and we commend them for it.”
The actor, 67, played Parker’s on screen husband in the long-running show and recently reprised the role in HBO spin-off And Just Like That, where he was promptly killed off in the first episode.
Last week,The Hollywood Reporter published accounts by two women who claimed that they had been sexually assaulted by the star two decades apart.
The attacks allegedly occured in Los Angeles in 2004 and in New York in 2015 with both women giving similar accounts.
A third woman has since come forward.
Noth has denied all allegations, but since they came to light, an ad featuring his character for excercise bike Peloton has swiftly been pulled.
He has also been axed from CBS crime show The Equalizer, and a deal to acquire his tequila brand has reportedly been shelved.
