Scott Disick is ‘struggling to process’ ex Kourtney Kardashian’s engagement to Travis Barker
Scott Disick is not taking ex Kourtney Kardashian’s engagement to Travis Barker very well, according to reports.
Kourtney, 42, and Blink-182 drummer Travis, 45, hit headlines after announcing their engagement earlier this week and someone who didn’t see it coming apparently was Scott.
The Talentless founder, 38, and Kim Kardashian’s older sister dated on and off for nearly a decade before finally calling it quits in 2015. They share children Mason, 11, Penelope, nine, and Reign, six, together.
Scott has yet to comment on the upcoming nuptials publicly and won’t be for a while it seems, with a source telling People: “Scott hasn’t really wanted to deal with Travis and Kourtney because he didn’t feel like he’d have to.
“At first, it seemed like it was just a casual relationship to him, nothing serious. So he pretty much put that on mute. Hasn’t been giving it too much brainpower, thinking that eventually, they’d break up.
“But that didn’t happen and now he’s being forced to deal with it, which is uncomfortable. He knows he has to lean into the discomfort and get past it. He understands that it’s not Kourtney’s job or Travis’s job to make him okay with this. It’s his job, and if he’s going to co-parent with Kourtney, which he has been, he has to process this and make his peace with it.”
