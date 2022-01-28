Sean Penn claims ‘cowardly genes’ have led men to ‘surrender their jeans and put on a skirt’
Sean Penn has been voicing his opinion again on what he deems is the current state of masculinity, claiming “cowardly genes” are leading men to “surrender their jeans and put on a skirt”.
The actor previously said he “believes that men in American culture have become wildly feminised”.
Asked by the Independent (at their own peril) for him to elaborate, he was only too happy to oblige, saying: “I think that men have, in my view, become quite feminised. I have these very strong women in my life who do not take masculinity as a sign of oppression toward them.”
Adding: “There are a lot of, I think, cowardly genes that lead to people surrendering their jeans and putting on a skirt.”
He is currently promoting latest movie Flag Day, in which he stars alongside real-life daughter, Dylan Penn.
She was also present for the joint interview with the publication and according to the interviewer, went “quiet” and “stared into space” while her dad sounded off.
In an interview earlier this month with the iNewspaper, Penn said: “I am in the club that believes men in American culture have become wildly feminised.
“I don’t think being a brute or having insensitivity or disrespect for women is anything to do with masculinity, or ever did. But I don’t think that [in order] to be fair to women, we should become them.”
