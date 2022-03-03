Sean Penn tells how he walked ‘miles’ to the Polish border as he fled Ukraine amid Russian invasion
Sean Penn has revealed how he abandoned his car and walked for “miles” to the Polish border to flee Ukraine.
The Oscar-winning actor, 61, shared a photo on social media that showed him pulling a battered suitcase along a totally grid-locked road.
“Myself & two colleagues walked miles to the Polish border after abandoning our car on the side of the road,” he told his 146.3k Twitter followers.
“Almost all the cars in this photo carry women & children only, most without any sign of luggage, and a car their only possession of value,” he added.
The Milk star had been in Ukraine filming a documentary about the Russian invasion.
He was photographed at a press briefing by the Ukrainian government in Kyiv last Thursday as Russia began a full-scale attack on its neighbour.
The following day he posted a statement on social media condemning Russian president Vladimir Putin who is behind the attacks.
“Already a brutal mistake of lives taken and hearts broken, and if he doesn’t relent, I believe Mr Putin will have made a most horrible mistake for all of humankind,” Penn remarked.
