Sia says she was ‘suicidal’ and ‘went to rehab’ following backlash against her movie Music
Singer Sia has revealed that the backlash against her movie Music last year took a major toll on her mental health.
The Chandelier hit-maker, 46, wrote, directed and produced Music, but came under fire after casting dancer Maddie Ziegler, who is able-bodied and neurotypical, as an autistic teenager in the film, amid claims that autistic actors were overlooked for the role.
Despite the criticism, the movie – which also starred Kate Hudson – received two Golden Globe nominations.
Not quite so great, it also topped the 2021 Razzie’ Awards, which recognises the the worst Hollywood films of the year.
Sia was named Worst Director, Hudson won Worst Actress and Ziegler scored Worst Supporting Actress.
Speaking to the New York Times, Sia admitted: “I was suicidal and relapsed and went to rehab.”
She also credited friend Kathy Griffin with helping her through the tough time, saying: “She saved my life.”
The Australian native revealed that the 61-year-old comedian had convinced her to go out to a Hollywood restaurant following the fall-out from her movie’s release.
The strategic outing was captured by paparazzi and helped generate positive buzz for Sia at a time when she really needed the lift.
