Several health factors confirmed as contributing to death of Hollywood great Sidney Poitier at 94
Hollywood star Sidney Poitier’s cause of death has been confirmed two weeks after he passed away at the age of 94.
The Bahamian-American actor was known for films including In The Heat Of The Night, Blackboard Jungle and Guess Who’s Coming To Dinner – and was the first black man to win the Oscar for best actor.
According to a copy of his death certificate obtained by TMZ, he died from a combination of heart failure, Alzheimer’s dementia and prostate cancer.
Poitier was survived by his wife of 46 years, Joanna Shimkus Poitier.
Jeffrey Wright, Whoopi Goldberg and Joseph Gordon-Levitt were among the celebrities who paid tribute following news of his death on January 6.
Bond star Wright said on Twitter: “Sidney Poitier. What a landmark actor. One of a kind. What a beautiful, gracious, warm, genuinely regal man. RIP, Sir. With love.”
Goldberg quoted the lyrics to the song To Sir With Love, which soundtracked Poitier’s 1967 film.
She said on Twitter: “If you wanted the sky i would write across the sky in letters that would soar a thousand feet high.. To Sir… with Love. Sir Sidney Poitier R.I.P. He showed us how to reach for the stars.”
While Gordon-Levitt described him as an “An absolute legend. One of the greats”.
