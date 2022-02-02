02 February 2022

Simon Cowell ‘lucky to be alive’ after coming off his e-bike in second crash in 18 months

By Tina Campbell
02 February 2022

Simon Cowell was rushed to hospital after a second horror crash on his e-bike in 18 months.

The Britain’s Got Talent judge, 63, was treated for suspected concussion and a broken arm after being sent “flying over the handlebars” onto the road at 20mph – while not wearing a helmet – near his West London home, according to reports.

A source said: “Simon is lucky to be alive. He was pedalling along, with his electric motor on, when the wheels suddenly went from under him after hitting a wet patch.

“He slipped and went flying over the handlebars into the middle of the road.

“Stupidly, Simon wasn’t wearing a helmet, and blood was pouring from his face — he looked like something from Phantom of the Opera,” they told The Sun.

The music mogul, who recently got engaged to long-term partner Lauren Silverman, is said to have been helped by three passers-by, who stopped traffic to avoid further drama.

It comes less than two years after he broke his back in another biking accident in Los Angeles.

The father-of-one has reportedly said he’s not ditching his bike, despite the two crashes.

He has however vowed to start wearing a helmet.

In the meantime, he has been instructed to rest and is sporting a fetching lime green cast up to his shoulder.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Queen passes Harry’s rugby patronages over to Kate Middleton - the first royal to receive a former role of the Sussexes

world news

Manchester United footballer Mason Greenwood further arrested on suspicion of sexual assault and threats to kill

world news

Hero driver who mowed down knife attacker to stop him stabbing woman to death will not be charged

news