Simon Cowell ‘lucky to be alive’ after coming off his e-bike in second crash in 18 months
Simon Cowell was rushed to hospital after a second horror crash on his e-bike in 18 months.
The Britain’s Got Talent judge, 63, was treated for suspected concussion and a broken arm after being sent “flying over the handlebars” onto the road at 20mph – while not wearing a helmet – near his West London home, according to reports.
A source said: “Simon is lucky to be alive. He was pedalling along, with his electric motor on, when the wheels suddenly went from under him after hitting a wet patch.
“He slipped and went flying over the handlebars into the middle of the road.
“Stupidly, Simon wasn’t wearing a helmet, and blood was pouring from his face — he looked like something from Phantom of the Opera,” they told The Sun.
The music mogul, who recently got engaged to long-term partner Lauren Silverman, is said to have been helped by three passers-by, who stopped traffic to avoid further drama.
It comes less than two years after he broke his back in another biking accident in Los Angeles.
The father-of-one has reportedly said he’s not ditching his bike, despite the two crashes.
He has however vowed to start wearing a helmet.
In the meantime, he has been instructed to rest and is sporting a fetching lime green cast up to his shoulder.
