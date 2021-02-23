Singer Ellie Goulding reveals she’s pregnant and baby is due in just weeks

By Celebrity reporter
17:55pm, Tue 23 Feb 2021
Ellie Goulding is eight months’ pregnant with her and her husband Caspar Jopling's first baby.

The 34-year-old singer, who revealed her bump for the first time in an at-home Zoom photoshoot for Vogue, married art dealer Jopling, 29, in 2019 and said she fell pregnant while on a trip celebrating their first anniversary in Italy last August.

She said: “Becoming pregnant kind of made me feel human. I want a better word than womanly, [but]—I have curves I’ve never had before. I’m enjoying it. My husband’s enjoying it.”

Ellie is set to appear on the Graham Norton show on Friday when she will perform her new single, New Love.

