Snoop Dogg ‘thrilled’ after becoming the new owner of iconic hip-hop label Death Row Records
Snoop Dogg has come full circle after buying Death Row Records, the label that originally signed him back in the 90s.
The Gin and Juice hit-maker, 50, enjoyed huge success with his debut album Doggystyle released via the label in 1993 and says he is excited for the future of the iconic hip-hop label.
“I am thrilled and appreciative of the opportunity to acquire the iconic and culturally significant Death Row Records brand, which has immense untapped future value,” he said in a statement, reports Variety.
“It feels good to have ownership of the label I was part of at the beginning of my career and as one of the founding members. This is an extremely meaningful moment for me.
“I would like to personally thank the teams at Blackstone, MNRK and especially David Kestnbaum, who worked collaboratively with me over several months to make this exciting homecoming a reality. I’m looking forward to building the next chapter of Death Row Records.”
Death Row Records was founded by Dr. Dre, Suge Knight, the D.O.C., and Dick Griffey in 1992.
The label declined following its star artist Tupac Shakur’s death in 1996 and as a result of Knight’s imprisonment in 1998 for voluntary manslaughter when he killed a man with a car.
Not helping matters were the departures of Dr. Dre and Snoop in 1996 and 1998 respectively.
Bosses eventually filed for bankruptcy in 2006 and the label was sold off at auction in 2009.
