Soft glam was the name of the game at the Brits from Dua Lipa, through Harry Styles to Taylor Swift

Much of the Brit Awards felt unusual. After a year of virtual events, it was a joyous return to live music – with an audience of 4,000 people at the O2 in London, most of them key workers.

Audience members didn’t have to socially distance or wear masks when seated, almost feeling like a return to normality – and for the occasion, you can be sure celebrities brought it in the style stakes.

The red carpet gave us drama, colour and feathers – but also an overriding sense of soft glam. While there were certainly some statement looks, the overall trend seems to be about looking and feeling fabulous…

The pure drama…

The Brit Awards 2021 – Arrivals – London (PA Media)

It was a huge night for Dua Lipa, who took home the awards for best female solo artist and best album. She did so in suitable style – paying homage to Amy Winehouse with a vertiginous beehive, paired with a yellow Vivienne Westwood corset dress, a matching train and the brand’s signature pearl choker.

The Brit Awards 2021 – Arrivals – London (PA Media)

The 2020s or the Roaring Twenties? Singer Celeste harked back to the flapper era in a fluffy minidress by Ashley Williams, with bejewelled straps and bright red high heels.

The Brit Awards 2021 – Arrivals – London (PA Media)

Never one to phone it in on the red carpet, Billy Porter wore an edgy black ensemble by threeASFOUR with a sculptural hat by milliner Stephen Jones.

The monochromes…

The Brit Awards 2021 – Arrivals – London (PA Media)

Hot off the back of Little Mix’s double pregnancy announcement – members Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Perrie Edwards both revealed their happy news in the past week – the trio hit the red carpet in ethereal white outfits. Little Mix went on to make history by becoming the first girl band to win the best group award, with Jade Thirlwall dedicating the win to previous bands who had been snubbed, including Spice Girls, All Saints, Sugababes and Girls Aloud.

The Brit Awards 2021 – Arrivals – London (PA Media)

Olly Alexander went all out with his vibrant red carpet outfit: a star print monochrome suit with a pale blue shirt and statement fluffy sleeves. We just hope Alexander ate before putting on the suit – those sleeves would be sure to get in your dinner.

The tailoring…

Arlo Parks at the The Brit Awards 2021 (PA Media)

Arlo Parks was named breakthrough artist on the night, and her red suit was a triumph in chic Seventies-inspired tailoring.

The Brit Awards 2021 – Arrivals – London (PA Media)

The Haim sisters wore cult label The Row for their red carpet appearance – the exclusive brand helmed by Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen. All of their looks were relaxed and chic: a real masterclass in oversized tailoring.

The Brit Awards 2021 – Show – London (PA Wire)

Would you expect to see Harry Styles wearing anything other than Gucci? Another Seventies-inspired look, Styles topped off his funky brown tailoring with one of the brand’s classic leather bags with a bamboo handle.

The sparkles…

The Brit Awards 2021 – Show – London (PA Wire)

Taylor Swift accepted the global icon award in the most Taylor Swift outfit ever: a glittering two-piece made up of a silver bralette and matching skirt. The singer’s style definitely seems to operate on the ‘If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it’ mentality.

The Brit Awards 2021 – Arrivals – London (PA Media)

Wearing a black Area dress and Bulgari necklace, presenter Maya Jama’s look was all about opulence: lots of glittering diamonds, right down to her shoes.