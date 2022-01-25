Hudson Madsen death: Son of Reservoir Dogs actor Michael Madsen found dead in Hawaii, aged 26
Reservoir Dogs actor Michael Madsen has said he is “heartbroken and overwhelmed with grief and pain” after his son Hudson was found dead at the age of 26 in Hawaii.
Hudson Madsen – who was the godson of Hollywood director Quentin Tarantino – “died by a gunshot wound to the head in a suspected suicide,” a spokeswoman for the Department of the Medical Examiner in Honolulu confirmed to The Sun.
Afghanistan veteran Hudson was the eldest child of actor Michael and wife DeAnna Madsen, who is reportedly travelling to Hawaii after her son’s death.
The couple share two other children, Calvin, 25, and Luke, 16.
He is survived by wife Carlie, whom he married in 2018 and had been living with in Wahiawa, Hawaii, since 2019.
Issuing a statement, his family said: “We are heartbroken and overwhelmed with grief and pain at the loss of Hudson.
“His memory and light will be remembered by all who knew and loved him.
“We ask for privacy and respect during this difficult time. Thank you.”
