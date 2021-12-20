Fans may be thrilled that Spider-Man: No Way Home stars Tom Holland and Zendaya are an item both on screen and off, but not everyone was as delighted.

Spider-Man producer Amy Pascal has told how she warned that falling for each other could “complicate things,” but it was to no avail.

They wouldn’t be the first Peter Parker and MJ pairing to see sparks fly in real life after all.

Like many of those who came before them in the same roles — Kirsten Dunst and Tobey Maguire; Emma Stone and Andrew Garfield — the stars began dating after being cast in the first film.

Dunst and Maguire started dating while making the first Spider-Man movie in 2001. They awkwardly split before filming the second flick, with director of both films, Sam Raimi, telling the Sydney Morning Herald: “They apparently began dating with each other, I think, in the middle of the first movie...although I didn’t know it at the time...but definitely they eventually broke up before the second movie.”

Garfield and Stone meanwhile met on the set of the 2012 movie The Amazing Spider-Man and reportedly started dating in 2011. They remained together for a few years before calling it quits in 2015.

“I took Tom and Zendaya aside, separately, when we first cast them and gave them a lecture,” Pascal told The New York Times. “Don’t go there – just don’t. Try not to.

“I gave the same advice to Andrew and Emma. It can just complicate things, you know? And they all ignored me.”