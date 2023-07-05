Springsteen's 2023 BST Hyde Park schedule, plus other festival highlights

Bruce Springsteen and his E Street Band are set to perform two shows at BST Hyde Park as headline acts this week, as part of their 2023 international tour. The events will take place on Thursday, July 6 and Saturday, July 8. Gates will open at 2pm on both days, with performances continuing until around 10.20pm. Various other acts are also on the line-up. Weather across both days is expected to be in the early 20C range, and attendees are advised to account for the forecasted cloud cover.

Maroon 5 is set to perform at London's O2 Arena on July 3 as part of their UK tour. The pop-rock band will also perform in Birmingham, with special guests Gunnar and Mailbox expected at the London show. Doors open at 6.30pm and the show is likely to conclude around 11pm. The setlist is yet to be confirmed but may include hits such as 'Moves Like Jagger' and 'Sugar'. A limited number of tickets might still be available through the O2 Arena's official ticket partner, AXS.

The Korean band, Blackpink, delivers a high-energy show at BST Hyde Park as part of their Born Pink World Tour. The band, composed of Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé and Lisa, performs an 80-min set featuring hits such as Pink Venom and How You Like That. The band's fans, known as 'Blinks', were treated to an energetic performance, with the group making use of the stage and being backed by dancers. Alongside the group's performance were solo numbers from each band member. Despite not becoming a 'Blink', the reviewer appreciated the entertaining show. The review also features performances from Sabrina Carpenter, The Rose and Sarah Crean.

Maroon 5 is set to perform at Birmingham's Resorts World Arena as part of their UK tour. Known for hits like She Will Be Loved and Moves Like Jagger, the Grammy-winning band has surpassed 90 million album sales. Their current album, JORDI, features the hit single 'Beautiful Mistakes.' Fans attending the concert should be aware of the schedule and the support acts, DJ Mailbox and Gunnar. Last-minute tickets are available from £64.70. Their UK tour includes performances at the London O2 Arena and Birmingham Resorts World Arena.

This weekend, BST Hyde Park is set to host Billy Joel, the renowned 'Piano Man' and 'Uptown Girl' singer. Joel will headline on Friday, marking his debut at the festival and his only European show of 2023. The festival commences at 2pm, with performances starting at 3pm and ending around 10.20pm. Various artists are lined up to support Joel, including Alyssa Bonagura, Jon Muq and Natasha Bedingfield. Festival-goers can look forward to sunny weather, with temperatures predicted to reach 25C.

Guns N’ Roses drew a larger crowd at BST Hyde Park than Pearl Jam and the Rolling Stones in previous years, with fans eager for a prime viewing spot. The band played a three-hour set, including hits like Sweet Child O’ Mine and November Rain. Other acts included The Pretenders, who played festival favourites such as Talk of the Town, and The Darkness who performed their hit I Believe in a Thing Called Love. Festival-goers also enjoyed sets from Larkin Poe, The Foxies and The Dust Coda.

The Chicks, previously The Dixie Chicks, are set to perform at Manchester's AO Arena as part of their global tour. After a 14-year hiatus, the band returned with their fifth studio album, Gaslighter, in July 2020. The Manchester concert is expected to commence at 7.30pm on 4 July, with doors opening at 6pm. Maren Morris is set to join The Chicks as the supporting act. Last-minute tickets can be booked via the Ticketmaster website. Listed prohibitions at the venue include glass, cans, flammable liquids in any container, video cameras, recording devices, professional cameras, laptop computers, tablets, Go Pros, and certain other items.

Finsbury Park is set to host the Wireless 2023 music festival this weekend, featuring prominent hip-hop and rap artists including 50 Cent, Playboi Carti, and Travis Scott. The event begins on Friday, 7 July, and concludes on Sunday, 9 July. The festival will continue to take place at Finsbury Park until 2027 due to a five-year agreement with Haringey Council and Festival Republic. Attendees are advised on how to avoid congestion when travelling from the festival. The weather forecast predicts highs of 25C on Friday and Saturday, cooling to 23C on Sunday.

The heavy metal band, Iron Maiden, will bring their 'The Future Past' tour to Birmingham's Utilita Arena on 4 July. The band recently concluded their 'Legacy Of The Beast' World Tour. The Birmingham show will likely include a mixture of classic and rarely performed songs. The support act will be Lord of the Lost. Doors are set to open at 6pm and Iron Maiden is expected to finish at around 10.50pm. Last-minute tickets are available from the official website from £64.70. It is also part of their UK tour, with various dates in several cities.

Next month, London will host the annual World Naked Bike Ride, a global protest event highlighting the vulnerability of cyclists, promoting body freedom and opposing oil dependency. The event is scheduled to take place on Saturday, 10 June 2023. Participants will travel along routes from starting points including Clapham Junction, Croydon, and Regent’s Park amongst others, with clothing optional but shoes advised for safety. Similar events will follow in other cities worldwide, including Brussels. The event underscores issues such as cyclist safety and environmental conservation.