Stacey Solomon gives birth to baby girl and shares adorable first photos
Loose Women star Stacey Solomon has welcomed a baby girl with fiance Joe Swash.
The telly fave confirmed that she had given birth to her fourth child on her 32nd birthday.
Taking to Instagram, Stacey declared her new daughter the “best birthday present” she could wish for as she revealed that the tot was born at the home she shares with Joe in Essex.
Alongside pictures of the adorable new addition, she told her 4.7million followers: “She’s here! Born at Pickle Cottage on mummy’s birthday. Our little girl... Happy birthday my darling daughter...
“We all love you more than you could ever imagine. Your brothers, your daddy and I are so in love.
“Thank you for the most incredible 9 months. Now we cannot wait for the rest of our lives with you.”
No name has yet been disclosed.
Stacey and former EastEnders actorJoe, 39, have been dating since 2015 and got engaged last Christmas.
They decided to delay the wedding after discovering Stacey was pregnant.
They also share son Rex, two, while Stacey has two sons Zachary, 13, and Leighton, nine, from previous relationships and Joe has son Harry, 14 with ex Emma Sophocleous.