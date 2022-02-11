Musician Sting has sold his entire catalogue of music to Universal Music Publishing Group in a deal rumoured to be worth £220m.

British-born composer, singer-songwriter, actor, author, and activist Sting – real name Gordon Sumner – has sold more than 100 million albums throughout his illustrious career and created some of the most recognizable and culturally impactful pop songs in recent decades.

As co-founder, frontman and bassist of The Police, alongside Stewart Copeland and Andy Summers, Sting became one of the world’s best-selling artists.

The Police released five studio albums between 1978 – 1983, earning six Grammys and two Brit Awards. The band were inducted into The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2003.

The comprehensive and global agreement includes the entirety of both Sting’s solo works as well as those with The Police, including Roxanne, Every Breath You Take, Shape Of My Heart, Every Little Thing She Does Is Magic, and Fields Of Gold to name a few.

Speaking about the deal in a statement, Sting said: “I am delighted to have Jody [Gerson, Chairman & CEO, Universal Music Publishing Group] and the team at UMPG curate and manage my song catalog.

“It is absolutely essential to me that my career’s body of work have a home where it is valued and respected – not only to connect with long-time fans in new ways but also to introduce my songs to new audiences, musicians and generations,” it continued.

“Throughout my career, I have enjoyed a long and successful relationship with UMG as my label partner, under the watchful guidance of Lucian [Grainge, Chairman & CEO, Universal Music Group], so it felt natural to unite everything in one trusted home, as I return to the studio, ready for the next chapter.”

Despite turning 70 last year, don’t expect the 17-time Grammy award-winner to slow down any time soon.

Next month will see him resume his My Songs world tour, followed by his critically acclaimed Las Vegas residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in June.

Sting’s not the only artist to cash in on their back catalogue. Bruce Springsteen, Bob Dylan, Stevie Nicks, Neil Young and Tina Turner are among other stars who have recently sold off substantial rights to their music, in what appears to be a growing trend.