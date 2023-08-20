Stormzy's All Points East performance hailed as hometown triumph

Stormzy's homecoming show was a mix of touching tracks from the album "This Is What I Mean" and bass-heavy hits. The concert in Victoria Park, curated by Stormzy, featured Debbie's performances and surprise acts. It ended with a fireworks finale amid tonnes of rain, making for happy attendees, including Stormzy. Kehlani showcased charisma in an old-school RnB, live band pop performance on the West Stage. Sampha also wowed with an organic, snare-driven band show, blending hits and new tracks.

Thousands of individuals participated in London's annual Pride parade last weekend to support the LGBTQ+ community. The parade's theme was 'Never March Alone', honouring trans allyship. The largest European event celebrating African, Asian, Middle Eastern, Latin American, and Caribbean heritage LGBTQ+ individuals, UK Black Pride, will take place at the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park on 19 August, 12pm-8pm. Co-founded by political activist Lady Phyll, the event entered its 18th year, supporting and celebrating diversity.

Stormzy is set to open the All Points East 2023 festival at London's Victoria Park this weekend. He will be the initial headliner, performing on Friday, 18th August, with gates opening at 2pm for primary entry ticket holders and the first performance at 3pm. This will not be Stormzy's inaugural performance at Victoria Park, as he previously performed there at the 2016 Lovebox festival. The London-based event will be his only headline show in the capital this year. The day festival is estimated to finish around 11pm. Attendees are advised to be prepared for potential rain, as a yellow thunderstorm warning has been issued.

The Southport Flower Show, the UK's largest independent flower show, will take place from 17th to 20th August in Victoria Park, famed for its show gardens and grand floral marquee. Willy Russell is to appear at the Shakespeare North Playhouse on 20th August, where he'll be interviewed about his illustrious five-decade career. Also on 20th August, the Makers Market is returning to The Bombed out Church, showcasing the finest from North West's makers, bakers, and creators.

The Women's World Cup final between England and Spain will be broadcast live in Victoria Park, East London on August 20. The screening is organised by Luno as part of the All Points East event and in partnership with Tower Hamlets Council and Mayor Sadiq Khan. Fans can enter the park from 10am, with kick-off at 11am. It is the first World Cup final for England's Lionesses, who defeated Australia in the semi-finals. Registration is required online to attend the screening. The event is part of a broader festival that includes performances from Stormzy and The Strokes.

This weekend, London's Gunnersbury Park will welcome US indie rockers Boygenius, comprising Julien Baker, Phoebe Bridgers, and Lucy Dacus. Their concert will mark the supergroup's debut performance in the UK. Around 25,000 fans are expected at the event, gates for which will open at 3pm. Supporting acts include SOAK, Ethel Cain and MU NA. The nearest underground station is Acton Town, a seven-minute walk from the park. Weather forecasts hint at sunny spells but also possibility of light showers in the afternoon with temperatures ranging between 16-25°C.

Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds are set to perform their only Manchester gig this year at Wythenshawe Park on 26 August. They will be joined by Primal Scream and Future Islands. Thousands are expected, with transport advice given for travel by tram and bus. Commercial buses will still operate despite a strike. Several roads, including Moor Road and Altrincham Road, will be closed during the concert. A shuttle bus service is available, with tickets costing £3.50.

The Lionesses are set to play in the Women's World Cup final this Sunday against Spain, with the match being broadcast on both ITV and BBC. Various venues in Manchester are hosting viewing events for supporters. Among them are the National Football Museum, King Pins, Freight Island, the Crafty Pig and GRUB. These venues offer a range of activities, from family-friendly events to bottomless brunches. All venues recommend booking in advance to secure a spot. The match promises to be a major event, reflecting the increasing prominence of women's football in the UK.

The Southport Flower Show 2023, first held in Victoria Park in 1924, returns this week featuring stunning floral displays, live music, and guest talks. Despite financial difficulties in 1986, the event has thrived without council backing. The Grand Floral Marquee offers plants and flowers, alongside a host of entertainment including a BMX show, crafts and activities for children, and a cookery theatre. Numerous special guests such as Katie Rushworth and Lee Burkhill will be attending. The show begins on August 17 and tickets are still available for purchase. It runs until August 20.