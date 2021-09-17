Strictly Come Dancing 2021: Dan Walker suffers injury in training after running into a glass door
Strictly Come Dancing star Dan Walker has revealed he has sustained his first injury in training.
The BBC Breakfast presenter, 44, hurt his head along with his pride, after running into a glass door.
Sharing the mishap on his Instagram Stories, he could be seen sporting a large bump on his forehead.
Furrowing his brow in exasperation at what he had done, he told his followers: “Things I learned yesterday... Don’t run into glass doors or get a big lump on your head.”
He then went on to tease a sneak peak of what fans could expect when they tune in tomorrow for the first show of the new series.
The TV personality could be seen in a very glitzy blazer holding up a scoring paddle with the number one on it.
Hopefully not a reflection on his dance abilities.
This year’s Strictly will see 15 celebrities including singer Tom Fletcher, former Coronation Street star Katie McGlynn and comedian Judi Love, go toe-to-toe for the chance to win the coveted Glitterball Trophy.
Tomorrow’s broadcast will see the big reveal of which celebrity is paired with which professional dancer.
Strictly Come Dancing returns on Saturday September 18 on BBC One.