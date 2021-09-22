Boris Johnson has waded into the Strictly Come Dancing vaccine row.

It has been reported that three of the professional dancers taking part in this year’s series have refused to have the Covid-19 vaccine sparking concerns for safety among the cast and crew.

When asked about the situation during a press conference in Washington DC, the Prime Minister said that he didn’t mind “lecturing” the dancers who have yet to named.

He said: “I think that that’s a matter for the producers but I strongly believe that people should get vaccinated.

“I don’t want to bully people or to lecture them but, well I don’t mind lecturing them, I’ll lecture them: I think it is a great thing to do for yourself, your family, your community.”

Adding: “I think people should get a jab and it is a wonderful thing to do.”

One of the 15 celebrities taking part in the 2021 series is said to be “furious” after finding out that the professional dancer that they have been paired with is not vaccinated.

They are said to have vented to friends that they “should have been protected”.

A friend of the celebrity told The Sun: “They just couldn’t believe that their partner would not have had a jab. Strictly is the biggest show on TV and has been trumpeting its anti-Covid measures throughout the pandemic.

“They thought they’d be protected so to discover their partner hasn’t even had a single jab is very worrying. The couple have already spent tens of hours pracising together. Clearly there is a lot of anger and a lot of questions to be asked.”

Meanwhile, a representative for Strictly said: "We do not comment on speculation of somebody’s COVID vaccination status.

“Strictly Come Dancing production has, and will, continue to follow strict government guidelines to ensure the safety of all on the show.”

Strictly Come Dancing continues on BBC One this Saturday at 7pm.