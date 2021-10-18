Strictly Come Dancing 2021: Third celebrity voted off

Strictly Come Dancing has said goodbye to its third celebrity contestant.

Last night’s show saw the remaining couples take to the Ballroom floor with the hope of impressing judges, Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse, Anton Du Beke and Head Judge, Shirley Ballas, along with the voting public.

This weekend, actor Greg Wise became the third contestant to be eliminated from the BBC dance competition after facing comedienne Judi Love in the dreaded dance off.

Both couples performed their routines again for the judges with Judi and her partner, Graziano Di Prima, waltzing to Hero by Mariah Carey while Greg and partner Karen Hauer did the Samba to Macarena by Los Del Rio.

Strictly: Judi Love found herself in the dance off for the second week in-a-row (BBC / Guy Levy)

Despite it being Judi’s second dance off in-a-row, Craig, Motsi and Anton all voted to save the funny lady meaning it was so long to Greg.

Although outnumbered, Shirley revealed that she would have opted for Greg and Karen, remarking: “Well I counted all the mistakes and from what I saw I would have saved Greg and Karen.”

When asked by Strictly presenter Tess Daley about their time on the show, Greg said: “I have had an amazing time, I feel unbelievably privileged and thank you all for having me.”

Karen was then asked if she had any words for her partner and said: “It has been a blast, thank you for the amazing lunches, thanks for the quality of work, and for being an amazing student. I have enjoyed our moments in the classroom, and just having fun with you, I’ve really enjoyed it.”

The remaining eleven couples will take to the dancefloor next when Strictly Come Dancing returns on Saturday October 23 at 7:05pm with the results show on Sunday October 24 at 7:10pm on BBC One.