Strictly Come Dancing has said goodbye to its fifth celebrity contestant.

Following a spook-tacular Halloween Week, Judi Love and Adam Peaty found themselves in the deadly dance off hoping to win the favour of judges Shirley Ballas, Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse and Anton Du Beke.

Olympic swimmer Adam and partner Katya Jones performed their Viennese Waltz for a second time to Moonlight Sonata by Ludwig Van Beethoven while comedienne Judi and partner Graziano Di Prima did the Cha Cha to Physical by Olivia Newton John.

Craig, Motsi and Anton all chose to save Adam and Katya so it was so long to Judi and Graziano.

Head judge Shirley confirmed that she would have also gone with Adam and Katya.

Asked by Strictly host Tess Daley if she had enjoyed her experience on the show, Judi said: “Can I just say I’m taking Graz home! I will keep dancing. This has been an amazing experience, a life changing experience.

“I want to say thank you to all the professional dancers, the judges, the team, everybody! Graziano has supported me, stuck by me, and took me to a place I never thought I could go and so for that I love you so much, thank you.”

Asked if he had any words for Judi, Graziano said: “She knows, basically. First of all, I’ve made a friend for life. She is one of the strongest women I’ve ever met, this woman has been in rehearsal every day, for every dance, given me 150% and you know what I love the most, you are true, you are real, so thank you so much.”

Strictly Come Dancing will return on Saturday November 6 at the earlier time of 6:45pm, with the results show on Sunday November 7 at 7:15pm on BBC One.