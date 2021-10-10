Strictly Come Dancing has said goodbye to its second celebrity contestant.

The BBC dancing competition brought a little bit of Hollywood to Elstree as the 14 remaining couples went toe-to-toe for Hollywood Week.

Former Coronation Street star Katie McGlynn found herself in the dance off for the second week running, this time against comedianne Judi Love.

Both couples performed their routines again with Judi and partner Graziano Di Prima dancing the Charleston to When You’re Good To Mama from Chicago, while Katie and Gorka Marquez danced the American Smooth to Cruella De Vil from Cruella.

Head judge Shirley Ballas had the deciding vote with Craig Revel Horwood and Motsi Mabusi choosing to save Judi and Graziano while Anton Du Beke opted for Katie and Gorka.

Shirley decided to send Katie and Gorka home, remarking: This is always a tough part of the job. Both couples gave it their very, very best, I didn’t see any mistakes from either one, both beautiful performances.

“I am going to go with the one that I felt had more edge and more rhythm to me, so I am going to go with Judi and Graziano.”

When asked afterwards about her time on the show by Strictly host Tess Daley, Katie said: “I have absolutely loved my time.”

Shaking off reports of tension between her and her dance partner, she continued: “I am so happy I got to be Cruella, and dance with this amazing guy, I have loved every second of it.

“Thank you for being an amazing partner, we have laughed so much, and I get to walk away with an amazing friend. Thanks so much for teaching me in your funny ways, we had so much fun.”

For his part, Gorka said: “I have loved it, the love that she has for the show. I think talking for myself, and all the pros, when we come to the show, it isn’t just about someone who can dance, it is someone who wants to learn, who wants to improve, and makes us love what we do, and makes out job enjoyable and easy.

“That’s what I had with Katie and I will never forget this experience, its been incredible.”

Strictly Come Dancing continues on Saturday October 16 at 7pm with the results show on Sunday 17 at 7:10pm.