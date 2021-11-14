Strictly Come Dancing has said cha-cha-ciao to it’s seventh celebrity contestant.

Dragon’s Den star Sara Davies, 37, was voted off after finding herself in the bottom two alongside influencer Tilly Ramsay, 20.

Both couples performed their routines again with Tilly and professional dance partner Nikita Kuzmin dancing their Quickstep to I Won’t Dance by Damita Jo, while Sara and partner Alijaz Skorjanec busted out their Argentine Tango to Donna Summer’s No More Tears (Enough Is Enough).

After both couples had taken to the dancefloor again, it was down to judges Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse, Anton Du Beke and Head Judge Shirley Ballas to decide who was heading home.

Strictly: Tilly Ramsay and Sara Davies found themselves in the bottom two (BBC/Guy Levy)

Craig, Motsi and Anton all opted to save Tilly with Shirley saying that would have been her pick too, so it was bye bye to Sara.

Asked by Strictly host Tess Daley if she had anything to say about her time on the show, Sara replied: “I had no idea any of this was in me. It’s been a life changing experience and one I’ve loved every second of.”

For his part, Alijaz said of his pairing with Sara: “I feel like the day we met under the Angel of the North, I was so pleased to dance with you this season. Honestly, I wouldn’t want to dance with anybody else.

“You have been an absolute joy and a testiment to hard work - not just on Strictly, but with your business and you’re a beautiful mother.

Strictly: Aljaz Skorjanec told host Tess Daley he was really going to miss Sara Davies (BBC/Guy Levy)

“Thank you for letting me spend so much time not just with you, but with the whole family, the Davies’ that are here tonight, all of the little ones at home.

“I’ve been so welcomed up North, it made me feel like I’m back home in Slovenia because everyone is so lovely and friendly.

I’m goin to miss you so much. I’m going to miss dancing with you. I’m going to miss everything about this show. Than you everyone and thank you for supporting us.

In response, Sara added: “[Alijaz] is one in a million. I tell him every day and this wouldn’t have been the experience it was, if it wasn’t for him.”

Strictly Come Dancing returns on Saturday November 20 at 6:30pm on BBC One, with the results show on Sunday November 21 at 7:15pm.