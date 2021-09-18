Strictly Come Dancing 2021: John Whaite and Johannes Radebe confirmed as show’s first ever all-male pairing
Strictly Come Dancing has revealed its first all-male couple.
The BBC dance competition returned this evening for its launch show where the 15 new celebrities taking part got to find out who they were paired with.
Included in the big unveiling was the show’s first ever all-male pairing in the shape of former Great British Bake Off winner John Whaite and professional dancer Johannes Radebe.
Speaking about the landmark move, Whaite told host Tess Daly: “Everyone has been so lovely with it. I was expecting a little bit of hate, a bit of trolling, but I have had nothing.
“It really is a privilege and an honour to be in this position because I think if I had seen two lads or lasses in this position when I was a little lad, life would have been that bit easier, so thank you for letting me be a part of it.”
For his part, Radebe said: “I’m excited more than I am nervous. The possibility of what it can be, that’s what gets me out of bed morning.
For their first dance the couple will be dancing the Tango.