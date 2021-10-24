Strictly Come Dancing have revealed who the fourth celebrity to be voted off of the competition is.

Ugo Monye and Rhys Stephenson found themselves in the dreaded dance off after scoring the least number of votes from the public and judges Shirley Ballas, Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse and Anton Du Beke.

Taking to the dancefloor again in a fight for survivalk, Ugo and dance partner Oti Nabuse danced the Rhumba to Leave The Door Open by Bruno Mars, while Rhys and his partner Nacy Xu performed the American Smooth to I’ve Got The World On A String by Michael Bublé.

Following their dances, Craig, Motsi and Anton all voted to save Rhys and Nancy so it was goodbye to Ugo and Oti.

Strictly: All four judges opted to send home Ugo Monye and Otsi Mabusi following the dance off (BBC/Keiron McCarron)

Head judge Shirley confirmed that she would have also opted to save Rhys and Nancy.

Asked by Strictly presenter Tess Daley if he had anything to say about his time on the show, Ugo said: “I’ve loved it. It’s an absolute privilege to be on this show and all I’ve wanted to do every week is just get a little bit better and I’ve done that.

There’s lots of people that I would love to say thank you to. Oti, firstly, just for putting up with me. She said she wanted a challenge and she got one!

“To everyone else that’s still in the competition, it’s truly incredible and I wish you all the very best of luck.

“To the judges - Craig - I think it’s really important to say that if you’re willing to accept the positive comments, you have to accept the criticism as well, so thank you for all of your comments.”

For her part, Oti said: “I stand here in this very moment feeling very, very grateful. I am so grateful to be partnered with you.

“Thank you for having me as a teacher, as a trainer. Seeing you through your injury, I appreciate every single moment that you’ve given to me.

“I am grateful for the show. To say I work on the best show in the whole country with the best celebrities is a privilege and I am very grateful to [Ugo], thank you, thank you, thank you.

The ten remaining contestants will return to dance it out for Halloween week on Saturday October 30 at 7:10pm with the results show on Sunday October 31 at 7:05pm.