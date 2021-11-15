Strictly Come Dancing judge Craig Revel Horwood tests positive for Covid-19
Strictly Come Dancing judge Craig Revel Horwood has tested positive for Coronavirus.
The BBC star, 56, will not take part in this week’s show and is currently self-isolating.
Confirming the news, a Strictly Come Dancing spokesperson said: Craig Revel Horwood has tested positive for Covid-19 and is now self-isolating following the latest government guidelines.
“While Craig will not be taking part in Strictly Come Dancing This Weekend, all being well he will return the following week.”
He is not the only Strictly star to test positive for Covid this series.
Tom Fletcher and partner Amy Dowden, plus, Judi Love were previously forced to miss a show each after contracting the virus.
It comes after reports that three professional dancers on the programme have refused to have the vaccine and propmpted questions surrounding the safety of the show’s cast and crew.
The broadcaster has confirmed that vaccinations are not mandatory for cast and crew on the series, but insisted that they are following current government guidelines.
Strictly Come Dancing continues Saturday at 18:35pm on BBC One.
