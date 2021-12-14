Taylor Swift celebrates 32nd birthday with Alain Haim insisting everyone at party was ‘tested’
Taylor Swift has had a joint birthday celebration with friend Alana Haim, insisting everyone attending the party was tested for Covid-19 first.
The Shake It Off hit-maker rang in her 32nd birthday with HAIM band member and Licorice Pizza star Alana, who will turn 30 tomorrow on Wednesday.
Sharing pictures from the fun-looking gathering on Instagram complete with cake, Taylor of course referenced her hit song 22 from her album Red.
“don’t say it, don’t say it OKAY I’m saying it:* I’M FEELIN 32. And Alana is feeling 30,” she told her 190m followers.
Adding: “Don’t worry we tested everyone! Thank you so much for the birthday wishes, I love you all so much 🥰🥲🎂”
Fresh from her recent Golden Globes nomination, Alana shared one of the images on her own Instagram Stories, writing: “Happy Birthday my Sagittarius Queen!”
