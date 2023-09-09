The 20 A-list celebrities spotted in Glasgow in 2023

Glasgow has seen a surge in A-list celebrity visits in 2023, attracting global stars such as Charlie Sheen, Christopher Walken and Lizzo. The appeal seems to stem from Glasgow's status as the cultural heart of Scotland with an array of events and attractions. Appearances ranged from Johnny Depp at a Banksy exhibition to Lizzo at Delmonicas after her gig, contributing to a vibrant year for the city.

Bruce Guthro, lead singer of Scottish rock band Runrig, has tragically passed away at 62 after a lengthy battle with cancer. The Canadian singer-songwriter's death was announced by the band, leaving members heartbroken over the loss of their dear friend and distinguished musical colleague. Fellow musician Julie Fowlis praised Guthro's talent, recalling the privilege of sharing a stage with him. From Nova Scotia, Canada, Guthro's successful career spanned over four decades, joining Runrig in 1998 and performing till its final shows in 2018.

Andrew Kerr, aged 37, was reported missing on Friday, September 1. He was last spotted around 10:35am in the Cumbernauld Road area of Stepps. Described as being 5ft 9in with a sporty build and short brown hair, he was seen in a beige Tommy Hilfiger t-shirt, grey shorts and trainers, a black hat, and carrying a large black rucksack. His friends and family are anxious about his welfare. The police have appealed for any possible sightings or information on Andrew's whereabouts, which can be given anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Blue is the official colour for leukodystrophy awareness, and 19 UK buildings will light up next month to increase visibility. This follows an initiative from a local from Lanark who has the condition, Michael Watson. Diagnosed with cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy (cALD) in 2015, Watson's life drastically changed due to gradual nerve damage. Now wheelchair-bound, Watson lives with his parents and receives daily support from a local charity. He aims to raise awareness for Alex TLC, a charity offering support and essential information for those affected by leukodystrophies, in the hopes of keeping them 'Lit Up Blue'. Donations can be made online.

Ali Campbell, former lead singer of British reggae band UB40, will not participate in the band's 45th anniversary concert. Campbell left the band in 2008 due to a disagreement and pursued a solo career. He is married to Julie, with whom he has two children, and has six other offspring. The couple wed in Las Vegas in 2006, nearly 30 years after they first met. Campbell continues to tour while balancing family life, often using his wife's office as a workspace to write music.

Lewis Capaldi, the 26-year-old singer from Glasgow, announced he is taking an indefinite hiatus from touring due to the impact of his Tourette's Syndrome. Despite cancelling performances preceding his Glastonbury set due to vocal struggles, revelations of his break only came days later. Capaldi’s girlfriend, actress Ellie Macdowall, has been supporting him during this period, despite not attending his Glastonbury performance. Capaldi took to social media to express his disappointment and gratitude to fans, and to explain his need for better management of his mental and physical health.

American rockstar Bruce Springsteen and his wife, Patti Scialfa, share a lasting love rooted in their shared New Jersey origins, Irish and Italian ancestry and love for music. They met in 1980 at a bar and their friendship blossomed; Scialfa eventually joined Springsteen's E Street Band in 1984. Despite Springsteen's previous flailing marriage, the pair married in 1991 after his divorce, and they have successfully balanced their personal and professional lives ever since. Together, they have raised three children and continue to create music magic on stage. Springsteen will perform with The E Street Band in Birmingham's Villa Park on June 16.

Maisie Williams, known for her role in 'Game of Thrones', has a net worth of nearly £6.5 million, largely due to her role as Arya Stark. She reportedly earned around $150,000 per episode and received widespread acclaim including two Emmy nominations. During the series, she also took part in other projects including 'Doctor Who' and films such as 'The Falling'. Post-'Game of Thrones', she featured in 'Two Weeks to Live' and 'The New Mutants'. She has also endorsed various brands like Audi and Apple and is set to star in a new AppleTV+ series, 'The New Look'.

Alison Hammond, presenter of This Morning and Great British Bake Off, is known for her budget-friendly and stylish wardrobe. Often spotted in high-street brands such as ASOS, BooHoo, and Mango, Alison also sells pre-loved clothes on reliked.com, promoting affordable fashion. She has spoken highly of ASOS's Curve collection and frequently turns to Yours clothing. For her TV appearances, she relies on the expertise of stylist David O’Brien, who selects clothing from a variety of affordable brands.