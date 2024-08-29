Last night signified the end of the summer holidays – at least for Hollywood stars, as the Venice Film Festival 2024 kicked off with a bang.

The annual film festival is screening an array of thrilling productions, such as the highly anticipated Joker: Folie à Deux, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, Queer and more.

Over the next week and a half, Hollywood stars will be touching down in Venice to celebrate their respective premieres, providing a smorgasbord of striking ensembles after a summer of relaxed beach attires.

Stars gearing up to grace the Venetian red carpet this year include Angelina Jolie, Lady Gaga and Cate Blanchett – who set the bar high for her look at the festival’s opening night.

Here’s a look at some of the best looks…

Actor Cate Blanchett, 55, star of new movie Borderlands, arrived for last night’s red carpet wearing a tiered Giorgio Armani Privé dress. The liquid gold sheen of the gown meant the star was virtually glowing, accessorised with Louis Vuitton jewellery and a simple beach-waved bob.

Gen Z icon and Beetlejuice Beetlejuice’s leading lady, Jenna Ortega, 21, was dripping in drama in an effervescent custom red Dior gown, with a striking heart-shaped bodice. The dress was inspired by the wedding gown worn by Winona Ryder in the original 1988 Beetlejuice film.

Meanwhile, last night Winona Ryder, 52, mirrored Ortega’s frothy skirt, but contrasted the feminine silhouette with a sharp preppy blazer and waistcoat. The Chanel Haute Couture ensemble channelled gothic-coquette, which was very on-brand for the Beetlejuice Beetlejuice star.

This year’s Venice Film Festival jury president, Isabelle Huppert, 71, wore a custom Balenciaga red cowl neck gown with bow back detailing. The glamourous star lifted the look with classic white evening gloves and silver cuffs.

Director of Beetlejuice Beetlejuice Tim Burton, 66, and his girlfriend, Italian actor Monica Bellucci, 59, matched in striking black ensembles and large dark sunglasses. Bellucci wore a custom Vivienne Westwood off the shoulder gown, with a statement turquoise and magenta gem necklace: a jewellery trend hailed as big for autumn 2024.

Catherine O’Hara, 77, who also stars in the new Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, wore a mind-bending lattice-woven custom gown by Oscar de la Renta, adorned with Cartier jewellery and a statement red lip.

Canadian actor and model Taylor Russell, 30, championed vintage, in an archival Chanel s/s 1993 sleeveless gown. The eye-catching and avant-garde silhouette was balanced with minimal make-up and fine Tiffany & Co. jewellery.

Chinese actor and Venice Film Festival jury member, Zhang Ziyi, 45, channelled Parisian luxury in a velvet jumpsuit and matching beret by Armani Privé. The star completed the look with Chopard silver statement earrings and platform heeled boots.

British actor Amy Jackson, 32, wore an elegant off the shoulder black Alberta Ferretti gown, with silver studded embellishments bursting from the bodice.

Sigourney Weaver, 74, wore a classic Chanel suit top and skirt. The demure look was quintessentially Chanel, with a wide open neckline and pearl and sequin detailing adding dazzling glamour. Weaver topped the classic look off with silver drop earrings.

Brazilian fashion model Izabel Goulart wore a slinky strapless gown by Ermanno Scervino, with a hip-bone high slit. The model completed the look with a silver tiered choker and relaxed, long beachy waves.

Italian model and actor Mariacarla Boscono, 43, channelled a goddess warrior in her ethereal ensemble. Boscano wore a custom Ann Demeulemeester white silk gown, paired with silver and emerald jewels by Pomellato. The star contrasted the feminine gown with heavy knee-high biker boots.