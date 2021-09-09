The Matrix Resurrections full movie trailer sees Neo and Trinity reunited
Get ready to fly as the trailer for The Matrix Resurrections is finally here.
The long-awaited fourth installment of the cult science fiction action movies will see Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss reunite on-screen as Neo and Trinity.
In the new clip however the two appear to have forgot not only each other, but the events of the past movies too.
All that looks set to change very quickly as Neo - going by his original name of Thomas Anderson - tells his therapist (Neil Patrick Harris) that he’s experiencing “dreams that weren’t just dreams”.
Prescribed blue pills and then offered a red pill by what appears to be a young Morpheus (Yahya Abdul-Mateen), the short teaser makes for action-packed viewing.
Co-written and directed by Lana Wachowski, The Matrix Resurrections is due to be released in cinemas on December 22.