The VIP spectators giving Wimbledon a fashion parade

While we’re all transfixed by what’s happening on court during Wimbledon we can’t help but keep half an eye on the stands as well.

After all, the tournament was cancelled in 2020, meaning we were deprived of some brilliant celebrity spectator fashion. Luckily, the first week of this year’s competition has already delivered, with big names serving up some major looks.

As we dive into the home stretch of Wimbledon, let’s have a look back at what celebs have already been wearing off-court…

The Duchess of Cambridge arrives for day five of Wimbledon

A long-time tennis fan and patron of the All England Lawn Tennis Club, the Duchess of Cambridge knows how to nail the Wimbledon fashion brief. This year, her outfit had a distinctly Diana-inspired, Eighties feel to it: a navy and white polka dot midi skirt (originally £795 from Alessandra Rich), the Classic Duchess Blazer by Smythe (£525), paired with simple white heels and a T-shirt.

Derry Girls star Nicola Coughlan also brought some Eighties glamour to proceedings, but in a very different way. She wore a geometric Stella McCartney dress in yellow and blue, perfectly paired with pastel eyeshadow.

Also getting in on geometric patterns was Anne-Marie, wearing an oversized cream suit with pops of colour.

For her visit to Wimbledon, Rochelle Humes gave ample inspiration for the modern bride. She wore an impeccably tailored ivory suit by Hebe Studio, with a sheer lace top underneath and elegant updo.

Also modelling all-white was Ashley Roberts in a structured Christopher Kane minidress. We just hope she didn’t spill any strawberries down the front of her pristine outfit…

Phoebe Dynevor and Pete Davidson watch a match at centre court on day six of Wimbledon

Bridgerton’s Phoebe Dynevor hit the headlines after making her public debut with comedian Pete Davidson at Wimbledon, but we’re really more interested in what she wore.

Dynevor is the face of cult brand Self-Portrait, and she donned a chic knitted dress from the label: complete with a twist front, statement sleeves and slit up the leg, costing £350.

If one overriding trend has emerged from the Wimbledon spectators so far, it’s bright colours. Ella Eyre seemed to be inspired by a tennis ball for her look, wearing an electric green puffed top and skirt combination from CINTA.

Romeo Beckham with girlfriend Mia Regan in the stands on Centre Court on day one of Wimbledon

Romeo Beckham’s girlfriend Mia Regan also experimented with highlighter colours. With a bright pink shirt and acid green trousers, Regan was wearing head-to-toe Victoria Beckham.

Kim Murray in the stands on day five of Wimbledon

Kim Sears kept things sunny to cheer her husband Andy Murray on from the stands: for one appearance, she donned a bright green minidress from Whistles (£129).