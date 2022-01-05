The Weeknd unveils tracklist for new album Dawn FM featuring Jim Carrey
The Weeknd has confirmed the track listing for his upcoming fifth studio album which set the internet ablaze earlier this week after it was revealed he has collaborated with actor Jim Carrey.
The I Feel It Coming hit-maker, 31, whose real name is Abel Makkonen Tesfaye, announced the new record will feature 16 tracks, with the last entitled Phantom Regret By Jim the most likely to be the hotly anticipated team up.
After news of his involvement broke, Carrey took to Twitter to praise the album, saying: “It danced me around the room,” adding he was “thrilled to play a part in [Tesfaye’s] symphony.”
Tesfaye echoed the actor and comedian’s praise, replying: “Thank you for being a part of this. It’s kismet. Full circle.”
The tracklisting for The Weeknd’s Dawn FM:
- Dawn FM
- Gasoline
- How Do I Make You Love Me?
- Take My Breath
- Sacrifice
- A Tale By Quincy
- Out Of Time
- Here We Go... Again
- Best Friends
- Is There Someone Else?
- Starry Eyes
- Every Angel Is Terrifying
- Don’t Break My Heart
- I Heard You’re Married
- Less Than Zero
- Phantom Regret By Jim
