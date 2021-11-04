Tiger King star Carole Baskin rubbishes Joe Exotic’s cancer claims saying ‘he’s been on death’s door since 2004’
Carole Baskin has questioned nemesis Joe Exotic’s claims that he has “agressive” prostate cancer saying she doesn’t “believe a word” he says.
Tiger King star Exotic, 58, is currently in prison after trying to hire two separate men to assassinate Baskin, 60.
He revealed news of his diagnosis in a social media post begging for early release in order to spend any remaining time he has with loved ones.
He also claimed that Baskin would probably “have a party” when she heard the news.
Explaining she isn’t buying any of it however, Baskin told The Sun: “Joe has been claiming to be on death’s door every year since I first heard of him in 2004,” she told the newspaper.
“He’s claimed to be dying of just about everything.”
Adding: “He’s the little boy who has cried wolf so long that I don’t think anyone should believe a word he says.”
Tiger King season 2 begins streaming on Netflix on November 17.
