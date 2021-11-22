Tiger King star Jeff Johnson revealed to have taken his own life aged 58
Tiger King star Jeff Johnson has died at the age of 58.
The former reptile dealer took his own life during an argument at home with his wife, according to a police report viewed by US outlet TMZ.
His wife called 911, but he was sadly pronounced dead upon arrival at the hospital.
Jeff featured in the fourth episode of the first season of the popular Netflix series where he discussed Carole Baskin, the owner of Big Cat Rescue and rival of show star, Joe Exotic.
He and Joe were friends until Jeff created an online campaign claiming that Joe and another Tiger King star, Jeff Lowe, were frauds.
Joe is currently in prison serving a 22-year sentence after being convicted for a murder-to-hire plot against Carole, plus, various acts of animal cruelty.
The best videos delivered daily
Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox